Oshkosh toasts local breweries during craft beer week

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Dozens of Oshkosh bars and taverns have come together for a week-long celebration of local brewers, and much of the town seems to be celebrating along with them.

“Craft beer week is always great for the community," said Fox River Brewing Company General Manger Ryan Armbruster, "anything we can do throughout the city promote local businesses. Oshkosh has a rich history with brewery and craft beer, and we love being a part of it," he continued.

Armbruster explains that his brewery teamed up with Fifth Ward Brewing and Bare Bones Brewery to create a limited-edition "City-Wide Tropical Blond Ale" to celebrate Oshkosh Craft Beer Week and says people can't seem to get enough of it.

“It is definitely flying off the shelves..." he said, "it’s a limited supply run. Once we’re done with the six-packs, retail-wise, we do have some on draft as well, but when it’s gone it’s gone, so best advice is hurry in and get it!"

Ruby Owl Tap Room is one of more than 30 businesses serving beer this week, and server Moe Brown says she's been seeing "about double" the normal number of customers coming in to try it.

In addition to boosting her business, Brown says the event is a good way for people to connect to their community in a uniquely Wisconsin way.

“In this area it’s definitely a social experience but also people like the local breweries and people from even just by Milwaukee will ask what’s local," said Brown "it’s a connection to the community as well.”

Oshkosh craft beer week began Thursday and is scheduled to run through April 8.