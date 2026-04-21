Oshkosh Taco Bell closes after fire

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A fire damaged the attic of a Taco Bell restaurant in Oshkosh Monday afternoon, forcing the business to close until repairs can be made.

Fire crews were dispatched about 3:55 p.m. to 1140 S. Koeller St. after reports of smoke coming from the roof, officials said. Firefighters found an active attic fire and launched an interior and roof attack to contain the blaze.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, preventing it from spreading into the restaurant’s dining and kitchen areas, according to the department.

All employees evacuated safely before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Preliminary findings show the fire was contained to the attic, though smoke and water damaged parts of the interior. The cause remains under investigation.

The restaurant will stay closed until damage assessments are complete and repairs are made, officials said.