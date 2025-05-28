Watch Now
Oshkosh student scores perfect ACT score of 36; two others earn score of 35

Oshkosh Area School District
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh West High School is celebrating the ACT scores of three of its students.

Roman Stanuch earned a perfect ACT score 36, while Aria Boehler and Samuel Kuerschner each received a 35.

According to the district, these scores place Roman, Aria, and Samuel among the top students nationwide.

"It feels great to see that all the effort I put into studying paid off," Roman said.

According to the district, Roman plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in computer science with a goal of becoming a software developer at Pixar. He plans to apply to Stanford and UW-Madison.

"We are incredibly proud of Roman's perfect score, and of Aria and Samuel's outstanding achievements on the ACT," Oshkosh West Principal Becky Montour said. "These results are a powerful testament to their individual dedication and the inspiring work ethic we see in our students. They also reflect the unwavering commitment of our educators."

The ACT — or American College Test — is used by colleges and universities to determine students' readiness after high school.

