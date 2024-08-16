Oshkosh stabbing victim says he is feeling better after Thursday's attack

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — What we know after a robbery left one man stabbed and another in custody:



Jove Cornils, 24, was stabbed during a robbery attempt on Thursday morning.

He says is recovering well and have full mobility in his leg, where he was cut.

Kate Mann, of the Oshkosh Police Department says they have the man in custody.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A man is recovering after being stabbed during a robbery Thursday at an Oshkosh gas station. I talked with that man about the encounter. Here's what we know now.

The victim is 24-year-old Jove Cornils. He didn't want to talk on camera, but filled me in on the situation from his perspective.

He says the man came into the store off of Oshkosh Avenue and tried to steal something. When confronted, Cornils says the man charged the store manager with a knife. They eventually got outside where Cornils says he was stabbed in the thigh. Oshkosh Police later took the man into custody.

"It's always a great thing when we're able to locate that suspect,” Osh kosh Police Public Information Officer Kate Mann said. “Especially if it was involved in a weapons complaint, so as soon as we can get them into custody the better."

Cornils said he went to the hospital and received stitches. He said he's feeling good now and has full mobility in his leg.