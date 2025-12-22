Oshkosh sex offender indicted on federal child exploitation charged

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 39-year-old Oshkosh man is under federal indictment for allegedly distributing child pornography.

The indictment alleges that on two different dates in September, Dustin Gildemeister distributed obscene visual depictions of the sexual abuse of children.

Officials say Gildemeister is on the Wisconsin sex offender registry based on his 2015 convictions in Winnebago County for child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

According to a statement, the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The program marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet and to identify and rescue victims.

