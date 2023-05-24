Oshkosh set to open new, improved Roe Park playground

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The City of Oshkosh is preparing to reopen the playground at Roe Park. Complete with some upgrades the new playground will be safe and more fun for children of all ages.

Chad Dallman, Oshkosh's assistant parks director, explained the previous playground equipment was nearing the end of its planned lifespan and in need of some updates.

“We go through a planning process that most playgrounds through ADA compliance and repairs we try to replace every 15 to 17 years," he said.

According to Dallman, the work to remove and replace the old equipment officially started the first week of May, with a budget of roughly $200,000. He says the old equipment won't go to waste though, but will be donated to children in third-world countries.

Once completed, he thinks the new playground will be a hit with children of all ages.

“I think the kids of different ages will be very excited about this," Dallman said. "The kids that live down in proximity to this park should be excited to come challenge themselves on new development [for] their bodies.”

Ashley Heinen agrees with Dallman. Heinen lives a few blocks away from the playground and brings her three sons to play on it frequently. Heinen says her boys are already excited to try out the new and improved equipment.

“I’m excited for the kids, they’re really jazzed," Heinen said. "They love climbing so there’s lots of new stuff for them to climb and I think just having a new environment is fun for them too.”

Dallman explained the playground still needs a coating of protective rubber, but should be officially re-opened this weekend.