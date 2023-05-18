Oshkosh Schools hosting district wide job fair

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Area School District will hold a district-wide job fair on May 23 from 3:00 p.m. until 6 p.m. in their administration office located at 215 S. Eagle Street.

Positions available include teaching staff, substitutes, clerical, custodial, food service and more with both full and part-time opportunities.

Most full and part-time positions follow the school schedule of vacations and summers off.

On-the-spot interviews will also be conducted as part of the job fair.

Job seekers can complete a job fair interest form to share their contact information and career interests ahead of the event.

“Oshkosh offers competitive salaries, exceptional benefits, valuable professional development programming, and a welcoming and engaging work environment,” said Sabrina Johnson, OASD executive director of human resources.

For more information on available job opportunities and the application process, visit the OASD website for a complete list of details.

