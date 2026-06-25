OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education met as Superintendent Bryan Davis presented a budget report update addressing a >$4 million deficit. Following a previous reduction of 65 positions, the report assures no current staff will be cut in the coming year.

According to the report, cost reductions that do not affect students are possible. Davis visualized the budgeting options in his report using an "if this, then that" matrix.

"For me in this process, just using this as a simpler tool as a way to communicate with the board and the community about, you know, here's some scenarios that we're looking at, here's what some of the effects are."

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Oshkosh school district weighs budget cuts

To balance the budget, the district is proposing an increase in health care premiums. A designated capital improvements fund and some retiree benefits could also be cut.

"As we work through the next couple of months, it'll just be important that we can see everything on one page and as we're making decisions, understand how one affects the other."

Board Treasurer Barbara Herzog questioned whether the district could find alternatives to increasing health care premiums.

"I hope that we will look beyond our current healthcare provider and look at other plans that might be better in terms of coverage provided and perhaps a lower cost. Maybe that's a pipe dream."

Davis said the board could look at those alternatives in a future meeting.

Two key dates are ahead for the district: July 1, when state aid is announced, and Oct. 28, when the final budget will be approved.

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