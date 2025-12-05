Oshkosh Area School District recommends cutting around 70 positions

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Area School District is recommending the elimination of around 70 jobs as a part of a system-wide budget review to overcome the district's $6 million budget deficit ahead of the 2026-27 school year.

Nearly half of the cuts would come at the middle and high school levels. Several positions at the elementary level would also be affected, as well as jobs in the district office and central office.

“Our guiding principle is Students First. Minimizing the impact for student opportunities has been a driving force for all of our administrators in this decision making process," Superintendent Dr. Bryan Davis said in a statement. "We also understand that budget decisions affect people. Our staff are the foundation of this district, and we approach this with the utmost respect and care for the dedicated individuals who serve our students."

"While this process is challenging, our committed educators and employees are why we will successfully navigate this period," Davis continued. "We are all in this together, focused on ensuring the high-quality education our students - and our community - deserves,” OASD Superintendent Dr. Bryan Davis.

The Oshkosh Board of Education will consider the recommendations at its meeting next Wednesday, December 10 but no decisions will be made in that meeting, according to a statement. A final decision will be made in January.