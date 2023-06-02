Oshkosh School District brings on four new administrators

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Students may be heading out for the summer, but a new group of administrators is on the way in.

The Oshkosh Area School District's Board of Education approved four new hires Wednesday night:



Jacquelyn (Jackie) Kiffmeyer was hired as Director of Secondary Schools to oversee principals, curriculum, and planning

Erin Kohl was hired as one of the district's Directors of Elementary Schools and will work with elementary school leaders and oversee the curriculum

Dr. Samuel (Sam) Coleman was brought on as an Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, to oversee district-wide curriculum and assess school performance

Anthony Miller Jr. was chosen as the district's first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to foster a culture of inclusivity and address the diverse needs of students.

Dr. Bryan Davis serves as Superintendent of the Oshkosh Area School District and said he's really excited about the new hires and says he thinks each brings unique strengths and experiences to the table.

“We have a lot of people, some with some institutional knowledge some outside the institution, but just different life experiences, different professional experiences," he said.

When put together, he thinks the four will make Oshkosh's schools better.

“I think [they'll bring] results, making sure we get better results in our literacy math and our social-emotional learning environment so kids feel that sense of belonging within the system."

Coleman and Miller were the subject of some scrutiny at the board meeting but were ultimately both approved by a six-to-one vote. The four new hires are set to officially begin the first week of July.

