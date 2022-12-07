Oshkosh school district asks for the community's help in naming new school

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Area School District is getting set to open a new elementary school in the fall of 2024 and is looking for the community's help in picking a name.

The district recently published a poll asking for community suggestions and four finalists emerged: Poberezny, Webster Stanley, Menominee, and Jessie Jack Hooper. The district has now released a second poll asking residents to pick which of those names they prefer.

Oshkosh Area School District Superintendent Bryan Davis says it was important to get input on the name from the community.

"We're community schools and we want to make sure we're honoring that process," he said.

Davis went on to clarify that the school board, not the results of the poll, will ultimately decide on the new name, but he says the board will consider the poll when making its ultimate decision.

“The board will have the final decision, so it’s not the top vote-getter that will be selected as the name necessarily," he said. "The board will look at those results, but ultimately the board will make the final decision."

For Chuck Putzer and Mary Butcher—who sent their children to Oshkosh public schools—community involvement in the naming process is significant.

“I think it’s important, rather than just pick a name, by some officials having them pick a name." said Putzer, "I think to have the public involved, it’s really important.”

The finalist names represent a suffragist (Jessie Jack Hooper), Aviation Legend (Paul Poberezny), and original Oshkosh settler (Webster Stanley), but both Putzer and Butcher agree, it's the original inhabitants of Oshkosh who should get the nod.

“I think Menominee would be a good name." said Putzer, "Kind of goes into the history of the area…I think just the culture aspect of it is important.”

“It’s fitting” added Butcher.

The survey will be open on the Oshkosh Area School District Website until Dec. 12 and the board will vote on a new name on Jan. 25, 2023.

