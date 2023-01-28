Oshkosh School Board hopes to honor original inhabitants with new school name

OSHKOSH — As Oshkosh gets ready to say goodbye to the old Webster Stanley Elementary school and welcome a new one in its place, the school board has picked a name for the new school that they say honors the area's first inhabitants.

Oshkosh school board President Barb Herzog explains that "Menominee" was the name chosen by a popular vote of Oshkosh residents and has now been approved by the board.

She says that the name is meant to honor the tribes who originally inhabited the city.

“Much of this part of Wisconsin which includes Oshkosh was originally settled by members of the Ho-chunk nation and the Menominee nation, so it seemed very appropriate that we adopt that name," she said.

Herzog says the current Webster Stanley Building will be demolished this summer to allow the new school to open on the same spot in the fall of 2024. She adds that the board has reached out to the Menominee Nation to get their blessing for the school's name.