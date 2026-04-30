Oshkosh Public Library to begin dome roof repairs next week

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Repairs to the Oshkosh Public Library’s iconic clay tile dome will begin Monday as part of a project to preserve one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.

The work will involve removing and salvaging the dome’s clay tiles so crews can replace aging materials beneath them, a library spokesperson said.

Those underlying layers have been in place since the mid-1950s and act as a critical water barrier for the building. They are being updated to help prevent future water damage.

Once underlying repairs are complete, the original clay tiles will be reinstalled to maintain the building’s historic character, library officials said.

The building will remain open during construction, though a large boom lift will be operating nearby. Services and programs will continue as scheduled.

The project is funded through the City of Oshkosh’s Capital Improvement Program, according to the library.