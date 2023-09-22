'Creature Carnival': Oshkosh Public Library hopes to encourage imagination

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Public Library is giving children a chance to put their imagination and creativity on display through its Creature Carnival contest.

The library encourages entrants to imagine, construct, and write a brief backstory for an original creature, for a chance to win gift cards and have their creation displayed in the library.

Marie Boleman is the library's Head of Children's Services and says he thinks that by encouraging kids to create a backstory for their creatures, the library is helping to foster both creativity and literacy.

“I’m a librarian, but I think a really important part of learning language and learning how to read is to be creative and to play and learn storytelling and be able to express your ideas.”

Boleman says the creatures kids made Friday will go on display at the library starting September 29, and children are welcome to submit the entries through October 23.