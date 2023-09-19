Oshkosh Public Library begins Photography Challenge.

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Public Library opened its annual "F Stop Photography Contest" Monday, with the theme of "iconic Oshkosh."

The library encouraged participants to submit photos of whatever they think makes the city iconic for a chance to win prizes from local photography shop Camera Casino.

Lisa Voss is the Assistant Director for Library Development. She says it's important to the library to showcase the artistic talents of the people in the city.

“It’s really important to us because people need a venue to be creative," said Voss, "it’s really a basic need and we see that and we want to be the vehicle for that and to provide that platform for people. It’s really exciting, I don’t think anyone realizes how creative their friends and neighbors really are until you see something like this.”

The contest runs through October 16. Those interested in signing up can visit the Oshkosh Public Library website for details.