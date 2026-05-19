Oshkosh Public Library adds new teen zone, 3D printer space

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Public Library is undergoing changes, and while roof upgrades are visible from the outside, new spaces inside are reshaping the experience for patrons.

Step inside, and you'll find a brand new area specifically for young adults.

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Oshkosh Public Library unveils new teen zone and "Makerspace"

"The new teen zone, which we're calling 'The Bubble,'" OPL Director Darryl Eschete said.

"The Bubble" features curated literature and computers loaded with popular applications.

Right next door, work is underway on a new addition called the "Makerspace".

"What we're hoping to develop is a place where people can come in and do self-directed work with things like 3D printers or template cutters," Eschete said.

Patrons with a library card will be able to access the Makerspace's 3D printer once it is up and running, though some equipment will require prior training.

"The process will be that those with a library card would probably have to sign up for some sort of backgrounding or training in on some of the equipment," Eschete said.

The Makerspace is expected to be up and running by the fall school year.

OPL volunteer Suzanne Roetzer said the new additions are intended to attract new patrons.

"Anything that the library can do that will hold somebody's interest and give them an opportunity to read, to express themselves, I think is a great idea," Roetzer said.

Beyond teens and technology, patrons say the library remains a critical lifeline for everyday needs.

"Sometimes I want to come fill out job applications. Maybe I want to come fill out housing applications. Maybe I'm going through a situation," OPL patron Gerivonnie Lewis said.

In January, the library introduced the Job Pod, a dedicated resource for job hunting, to meet those needs.

The library also has more ahead. Starting June 10, the summer reading program will begin. This year's theme is "Curtains Up", a celebration of the theatre arts.

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