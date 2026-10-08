Oshkosh pub crawl returns under new ordinance this weekend

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh pub crawl returns this Saturday for the first time with a new city ordinance in place aimed at cracking down on so-called "nuisance parties."

In September, the Oshkosh Common Council unanimously passed the ordinance to strengthen law enforcement around the city's biannual pub crawl — an unsanctioned tradition of bar hopping.

"We are strongly discouraging people from partaking in pub crawl events." said Oshkosh Police Department Public Affairs Officer Kate Mann. "So we have some specialty teams in the area, so that includes our mobile field force and our drone team, but then also extra patrol, uh, for this event so that if there is an incident that takes place we're able to respond quickly."

According to officials, last spring's pub crawl generated 65 service calls, 41 citations and 10 arrests — resulting in a nearly $50,000 cost to the police department.

While the event traditionally involves bar hopping, it typically also spawns several house parties near the UW-Oshkosh campus. Those are the so-called "nuisance parties" police are hoping to limit.

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Oshkosh pub crawl returns under new nuisance party ordinance this weekend

I stopped by businesses on Oshkosh's Main Street to learn what they have seen during the event.

Parker Sweeney, manager of Eroding Winds Record Shop, said the pub crawl has had little negative effect on his business.

"In general, we don't really get much negative effects from pub crawl. I feel like it stays kind of where it should be." Sweeney said.

Amanda Wilcenski, owner of Harmony Wellness Center, shared a similar experience.

"I've never had an issue with it. Like I'm obviously aware that it's happening, but there hasn't been any detriment, any things left outside the door, you know, it's been pretty peaceful." Wilcenski said.

Wilcenski also reflected on pub crawl as part of the Oshkosh college town experience.

"Oshkosh being a college town, you know, it's to be expected, but I think it's fun for kids to have that experience, you know, I think it's one of the great things about Oshkosh." Wilcenski said.

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