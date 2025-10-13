Oshkosh "Pub Crawl" results in two people taken into custody and an injured officer

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh Police officer was injured and two men were taken into custody during festivities linked to the biannual event, "Pub Crawl".

OPD says the city had an increase in pedestrian traffic near the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus because of "Pub Crawl."

"Pub Crawl" is a biannual event where people go to and host multiple house parties near the college.

OPD says they had an increased law enforcement presence because of the event.

Late Saturday night, officers responded to Scott Avenue and Cherry Street for reports of several men brandishing firearms, according to a press release from OPD.

"Upon arrival at that location, an Oshkosh Police Officer located one of the suspects. When the Officer attempted to make contact with this male, he began resisting and tried to grab something from the front of his pants," OPD says in the press release.

Police were able to arrest the man, and they found a loaded handgun underneath him. OPD identified him as a 17-year-old from Neenah. He was arrested for Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person under 18, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting and Obstructing an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

While OPD was in the area, a large disturbance of about 100 people knocked an officer to the ground. The officer was driven to the hospital for a non-life-threatening head injury.

The same night, in the 800 block of Scott Avenue, a Wisconsin State Trooper saw a suspect who was involved in a battery complaint. According to OPD, the suspect fled on foot, and the trooper saw a handgun in the suspect's hand.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man from Ripon, was caught and taken into custody for a Probation Hold.

OPD says the suspect dropped a black and gray backpack while fleeing authorities. The department is asking residents in the area to check their yards for the backpack.

If you have any information, reach out to OPD at 920-236-5700.

