Oshkosh pool brawl turns into later gun confrontation

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Police in Oshkosh are investigating two incidents that began with a dispute at a pool Friday, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Officers responded to two related disturbances — the first at Pollock Pool on Taft Avenue and the second later that day involving a firearm near E. Melvin Avenue.

The first incident happened just after 4 p.m. when a basketball game at the pool led to nearby individuals being splashed and hit by the ball. Police say an adult pushed a juvenile, sparking a large physical fight.

Charges were referred against six people, ages 15 to 53, in connection with the altercation. Offenses include multiple counts of disorderly conduct, physical abuse of a child and felony bail jumping.

About two hours later, police were called to a home near E. Melvin Avenue and N. Main Street for a continuation of the earlier dispute. Witnesses reported a large fight and a gunshot. Police say a 20‑year‑old woman who had been involved in the pool incident fired a gun into the air during the confrontation.

The woman was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. Police say the gun was recovered and no injuries were reported.

Both incidents remain under investigation, according to police.

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