Oshkosh Police seek missing 6-year-old boy and father

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 6-year-old boy and his father, who were last seen Thursday morning in Oshkosh.

Justin Madigan, 6, and his father, John Madigan, 40, were together around 8 a.m. near their home in the 1200 block of Cumberland Trail, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Justin is described as white, about 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

John Madigan is described as white, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and a surgical mask.

A Missing Child Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oshkosh police at 920-236-5700. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 app.

