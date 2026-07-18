Oshkosh police seek man wanted after shots fired on Titan Court

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh police are looking for an 18-year-old man with a felony warrant after a weapon was fired in a residential area early Thursday morning.

Oshkosh police are searching for Jay'vion Stark, an 18-year-old Oshkosh resident, following a disturbance involving a weapon in the 1200 block of Titan Court.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1:49 a.m. on July 16, 2026, after reports that an individual may have fired a round into the air. No injuries were reported.

Stark has a felony warrant through Probation and Parole and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about Stark's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700, Option 1.

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