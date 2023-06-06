Oshkosh Police plan memorial for K9 Lando

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department announced a memorial service for K9 Lando who served with the department since 2018.

K9 Lando recently was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and had to be euthanized after he was not responding to the medical staff's attempts to treat the sickness.

The German Shepard was born in 2016 and was acquired in 2018 by Oshkosh Police from K9 Services in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Memorial services are open to the public and scheduled for Friday, June 9 at the Leach Amphitheater at 10 a.m.

Instead of flowers, the department is asking for any donations to be made to the Oshkosh Police Department's K9 Program.