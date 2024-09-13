Oshkosh Police looking for robbery suspects who stole backpack from woman

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police are asking for your help in identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a woman.

Police say the woman was robbed Wednesday night at 10:15 while talking in the area of Otter Avenue and Broad Street on the city's east side.

Police say two people approached her and forcibly stole her black Nike-branded backpack, which contains a gray Wendy's restaurant uniform shirt and a red Wendy's restaurant hat.

Police say the suspects are African-American men wearing dark-colored sweatshirts or hoodies, dark Nike sweatpants and Jordan brand sneakers.

Police are asking neighbors to check their video surveillance systems for footage of the suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective Paul Frey at (920) 236-5267.

You can also remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or through the P3 App.