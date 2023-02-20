Oshkosh Police looking for missing person

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is searching for a missing female last seen at approximately 11:00 p.m. in the 800 Block of Minnesota Street on Saturday, February 18.

Nina Anderson is a 36-year-old caucasian female who is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 156 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, black yoga pants, and had a light blue and pink colored purse.

Oshkosh Police Department

Her disappearance does not seem suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

