Oshkosh Police looking for 23-year-old man missing for months

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 23-year-old Aidan Jara, who has not been seen for about 5 months.

In a media release, Oshkosh Police say it is not uncommon for Aidan to be away long-term, but his current absence is raising concerns for his well-being, as he has been away for longer than usual.

Aidan has known connections to the Milwaukee area. He is a white male, 5'9'' tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Oshkosh Police urges anyone who may have seen Aidan or might have information regarding his location to contact Detective Frey at the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.