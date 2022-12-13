Oshkosh police investigating suspicious interaction, man approached child

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a suspicious situation involving a male approaching a child in the 700 block of Jackson Street.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a child was approached while outside of a residence by a male. During the encounter, the child's mother overheard the make ask the child if they wanted a stuffed animal that he was holding.

No physical contact occurred between the child and the male.

The male is described as white, approximately 40 years old, with longer shaggy blonde hair and was last seen wearing a plaid jacket with a grey hood.

He left the interaction in a blue car that has a white bumper sticker above the tail lamp on the passenger side of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Those that live in the area where this occurred, and have video surveillance cameras are asked to review the camera footage to see if the above-described suspect was recorded on your cameras.

If anyone has information about this incident, but would like to remain anonymous, can submit a tip to the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or at www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org.