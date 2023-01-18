Watch Now
Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 12:50:05-05

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified.

Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue.

Police said Dr. Kasten, the chair of the Department of Anthropology and Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, conducted a forensic assessment of the deceased to help identify the body.

There was evidence at the scene to suggest that Wagner had been living in the empty commercial building where his body was found. At this time, police said there is no evidence to suggest that his death was suspicious.

Those with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.

