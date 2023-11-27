Oshkosh Police Department's therapy dog dies

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A K9 with the Oshkosh Police Department has died.
In a news release, police said K9 Magic became unexpectedly ill during the weekend and it was discovered she had cancer surrounding her heart and other organs.
Medical staff decided nothing else could be done to help Magic recover, so she was euthanized to end her pain, the release said.
Magic, a Golden Retriever, was acquired by Oshkosh PD in March 2022 and was the department's therapy dog. Police said in her 20 months of service, Magic had 364 deployments.
She was almost four years old.
Police said more information about K9's Magic's memorial will be released in the near future.
"Magic was such a kind and happy dog with the softest fur. If we had a dollar for every time someone mentioned how soft she was, we'd have a never-ending supply of her favorite treats. Aside from all the calls for service that Magic was a part of, she was always out and about in our community. Magic attended "Magic Moments" once a month at Oshkosh North High School, "Coffee with a Cop" at Oshkosh West High School, various visits to the Day By Day Homeless Shelter, Solutions Recovery, State Street Center, Winnebago County Crisis Center and DHS, Winnebago County Sherriff's Department Dispatch, Aurora ER, and Mercy ER-just to name a few. Magic had also recently attended a critical incident stress debrief for officers. Magic selected a specific officer, who was impacted by the incident, out of a room full of people. Magic's intuition was like no other. This is just one specific example of how Magic has impacted and helped others."
Oshkosh Police Department