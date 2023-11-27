Oshkosh Police Department's therapy dog dies

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A K9 with the Oshkosh Police Department has died.

In a news release, police said K9 Magic became unexpectedly ill during the weekend and it was discovered she had cancer surrounding her heart and other organs.

Medical staff decided nothing else could be done to help Magic recover, so she was euthanized to end her pain, the release said.

Magic, a Golden Retriever, was acquired by Oshkosh PD in March 2022 and was the department's therapy dog. Police said in her 20 months of service, Magic had 364 deployments.

She was almost four years old.

Oshkosh Police Department

Police said more information about K9's Magic's memorial will be released in the near future.