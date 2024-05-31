Oshkosh Police asking for help from local businesses following reports of dozens of damaged vehicles

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police say they received more than 50 damage-to-vehicle complaints from overnight in a parking ramp located near North Main Street and Ceape Avenue.

Officers responded to the area at approximately 5:58 a.m. Friday. Police say many of the cars in the parking ramp overnight had damage to tires.

Police are asking for businesses in the area with video surveillance cameras to look for any suspicious individuals on the footage from last night.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information, you can contact Detective Turner at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.