Oshkosh Police arrest seven men in undercover prostitution investigation

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police said Thursday they arrested seven men in an undercover prostitution investigation on the city's south side.

Six of them were arrested for pandering. One of them was arrested for pandering, marijuana possession and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police said the age of the men ranges from 35 to 57 years old. They were from Neenah, Fond du Lac, town of Vinland, Kaukauna, Florence, Oshkosh and De Pere.

"The Oshkosh Police Department works diligently to investigate crimes of this nature," police said in a news release. "For a variety of reasons, it can be very hard for Human Trafficking victims to get out of these situations. We partner with local nonprofit organizations so that resources can be quickly provided to victims. The Oshkosh Police Department strives to reduce the number of victims by doing proactive investigations and being vigilant in our efforts to combat Human Trafficking."