OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Lake Winnebago is one of Oshkosh's most defining natural features, and soon the city could be investing millions into shoreline improvements.

In the coming years, Oshkosh will invest $2.7 million into the redevelopment of Lake Shore Drive, a quarter-mile stretch of road south of Menominee Park.

James Rabe, Oshkosh's director of engineering and utilities, says the city will add native plants and water-themed education along the corridor.

"Adding some walking trails, some sitting areas, just trying to beautify the area a little more," Rabe said, "We will get some original artwork commissioned to have in place on the lake shore."

The project is part of a larger investment in the area. Right next to Lake Shore Drive is a water filtration plant that Rabe says is getting overdue upgrades worth $54.7 million.

"The structures themselves ranged in age from approximately 60 years to approximately 110 years," Rabe said.

The road perpendicular to Lake Shore Drive, Merritt Avenue, is scheduled to get a facelift, too.

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Oshkosh plans $2.7 million Lake Shore Drive makeover near Lake Winnebago

Oshkosh Common Council member Joe Stephenson says he's happy to see the project move forward. He says the water plant and the road both created a harsh visual in one of the city's most scenic spots.

"I think this project is gonna be a really cool face to kind of our front door of Winnebago Lake," Stephenson said, "So the idea was to try to soften that a little bit. We still have opportunities for parking for fishermen and things like that, but again, trying to narrow that roadway down a little bit, give a little bit more back to the pedestrian side of things and then having a lot more plantings throughout."

The Lake Shore Drive Reimagination Project is planned to start and end in 2030. The water filtration plant upgrades are already started and expected to be finished in late 2029.

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