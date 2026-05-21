OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh resident has launched a petition calling for expanded public transit service on nights and weekends, two years after the city's own transit development plan identified those expansions as critical needs.

Ricky Pratt launched the petition and contacted NBC26 Thursday morning to share his effort. The requests in the petition align directly with the three "critical needs" identified in the 2024 Oshkosh City Transit Development Plan: adding evening and weekend bus service, expanding the geographic coverage area, and increasing service frequency.

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Oshkosh petition calls for expanded evening, weekend bus service

"Forget working a second shift job," said Pratt, "because you just can't get home."

Currently, Oshkosh buses stop running in the evening and do not operate at all on Sundays.

Pratt said city spending priorities should be reconsidered in light of the transit gaps.

"You know, purchasing the City Center is a huge topic right now - to the tune of millions of dollars," said Pratt, "The city's trying to acquire it. Certainly, over that, transportation should be prioritized."

City Transportation Director Jim Collins acknowledged the gaps but pointed to an existing alternative service.

"For example, we offer something called 'Access to Jobs'," said Collins, "That is operated 24/7, and it is a small fee for a shared ride taxi service."

Pratt said he sees that program as a potential bridge while longer-term solutions are pursued.

"I would either like to see a short-term fix of the access to jobs program being extended or adding those stops and extending the bus route service," Pratt said.

Pratt is not alone in his frustration. Public transit user Z Brister said the current schedule falls short.

"I do think they should run later. I won't say Sunday cause I feel like having a day off of work is pretty nice," said Brister, "I do think they should stay later than 6:30, well, 6 o'clock cause it's a half route at 3:30."

Collins said the city plans to reassess transit service in 2028, but noted that additional funding would be required before any expansions can be made.

As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had gained nearly 100 signatures, including that of Oshkosh Common Council member Alec Lefeber. Pratt said he and other supporters are also planning a rally in downtown Oshkosh.

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