Oshkosh PD warns of scam, caller impersonating officer

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is warning citizens to be alert to scam calls where someone is impersonating an OPD Officer.

Several citizens have alerted the Oshkosh Police Department that they received a phone call from a male stating that he was an officer with the department and they missed a court date.

The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating these scams and shares that they would only call citizens in regard to investigations but would not call to solicit money or gift cards.

Anyone with information regarding these scam calls is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crim Stoppers at 920-231-8477.