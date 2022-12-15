Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodOshkosh

Actions

Oshkosh PD warns of scam, caller impersonating officer

generic-scam-call.jpg
File
generic-scam-call.jpg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 17:33:10-05

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is warning citizens to be alert to scam calls where someone is impersonating an OPD Officer.

Several citizens have alerted the Oshkosh Police Department that they received a phone call from a male stating that he was an officer with the department and they missed a court date.

The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating these scams and shares that they would only call citizens in regard to investigations but would not call to solicit money or gift cards.

Anyone with information regarding these scam calls is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crim Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Seth Humeniuk: NBC 26's reporter in Oshkosh!

Seth Humeniuk

5:26 PM, Oct 30, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!