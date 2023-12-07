Oshkosh PD: Seven men arrested in drug bust

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police said seven men are in custody following a drug bust on Wednesday.

In a news release, police said a lengthy drug investigation resulted in a search warrant for a home in the 1400 block of Walnut Street. Seven men were arrested following the search warrant.

According to police:



One man was arrested for maintaining a drug trafficking place

Two men were arrested for possession of meth

Three men were arrested for violating probation/parole

One man was arrested for two outstanding warrants

Police said the men range in age from 24 to 59 years old.

"The Oshkosh Police Department works diligently to investigate crimes of this nature," police said in the release. "Our mission is to promote public safety and enhance the quality of life in our community through innovative policing and community partnership. The safety of our citizens is our top priority."