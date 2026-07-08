Oshkosh officer justified in fatal Fleet Farm shooting, district attorney rules

Winnebago County District Attorney Eric S rules an Oshkosh police officer was justified in fatally shooting Robert Lapp outside an Oshkosh Fleet Farm after Lapp pointed a stolen handgun at the officer.

The Winnebago County District Attorney has ruled that Oshkosh Police Officer Johannes was justified in fatally shooting Robert Lapp outside a Fleet Farm store in Oshkosh last May.

The ruling concluded a review by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

On May 10, Lapp stole a handgun from inside the store, loading it with ammunition from his pocket. Police arrived within minutes.

The officer involved in the shooting warned Lapp, who then pointed the gun at him. The officer fired twice, striking Lapp. Officers later confiscated the weapon.

The state's review found the action was justified based on the circumstances.

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