Oshkosh North holds black history assembly

Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 24, 2023
OSHKOSH — As the month of February draws to a close, Oshkosh North High School held a school-wide assembly Friday in honor of Black History Month.

Students performed dances and read spoken word poems inspired by African American culture and showed a video honoring hidden black figures.

Oshkosh North Black Student Union helped organize the event, and president Harmony Obiala said she hopes it will help those in attendance leave with a fuller understanding of black history and culture.

"Black history is not just slavery..." Obiala said, "...black history's beautiful and there are a lot of amazing things that come from black culture that we want to highlight and want people to remember and experience for themselves."

Obiala also added that she thinks the event was important in bringing attention to a part of history and culture she says isn't discussed enough.

