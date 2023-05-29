Oshkosh North High School marching band debuts new uniforms

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh North High School marching band debuted its new uniforms at the Oshkosh Memorial Day Procession.

“The typical lifespan for band uniforms is 15 years. Our previous uniforms were over 30 years old, heavy, and required extensive hemming and sewing in order to fit students each year,” said North’s band director, Gloria Dorschner-Mackie. “As our program continues to grow these new uniforms bring a new contemporary look to the Spartan marching band, setting us apart from other programs and fostering a sense of school pride at North and in our community.”

The new uniforms feature a modern design that includes a jumpsuit, jacket and side-drape cape. They are made out of comfortable and flexible material and include a built-in length alteration system that eliminates sewing needs. The new uniforms also incorporate Oshkosh North’s current school colors.

Donning the new uniforms signals the end of a successful $75,000 fundraising campaign that began in 2022. The band program was able to purchase 150 new uniforms to support its growing program with financial support from the Oshkosh Area School District, Oshkosh North, and the OASD Education Foundation, as well as private donors and fundraising activities. Additionally, a fund was created at the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation to support the effort and expand its reach. Program and school leaders also extend their thanks to band students and band parents for their help in fundraising.

“It is an exciting time for the Spartan marching band and we want to do our best to represent Oshkosh North and make our community proud,” said Dorschner-Mackie.

The Oshkosh North band program will be selling a small number of the old band uniforms - those that have withstood the 30 years of use. Proceeds will be used to support the band’s ongoing department needs. To learn more about the uniform sale, contact Dorschner-Mackie at gloria.dorschner@oshkosh.k12.wi.us or 920-424-7000 x2466.