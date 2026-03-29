Oshkosh museum honors veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Sunday, March 29, marks National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and the Military Veteran Museum in Oshkosh is bringing the community together to recognize and thank veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Military Veteran Museum in Oshkosh honors veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

"We are celebrating Vietnam Veterans Day," Roger Blink said.

Blink served hauling fuel in Vietnam, building his own gun truck when the Army did not provide one. He says his unit was responsible for keeping supplies moving, no matter the cost.

"It was a mission that we were committed to and we were so committed that we lost 14 guys doing it," Blink said.

"The reason I’m here all the time is to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the 14 guys that did not make it home to their families after their service in Vietnam," Blink said.

When asked how it feels to share their legacy and story, Blink expressed his gratitude.

"Oh it’s tremendous," Blink said.

For Paul Turner, who was a field lineman in Vietnam, the day is about connection.

"I get to meet other veterans and I look forward to seeing my Vietnam buddies," Turner said.

Turner says the recognition today means even more considering how veterans were treated when they returned home.

"It is a special day because when I arrived home from Vietnam it wasn’t special at all. Matter of fact they gave you new uniforms but told us we’d be better off if we traveled in civilian clothes," Turner said.

He says these gatherings help keep their stories alive.

"These just aren’t pieces of equipment and displays here, they all have a story behind them," Turner said.

Turner and Blink both tell me National Vietnam War Veterans Day is about sharing those stories and making sure they are never forgotten.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.