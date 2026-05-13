Oshkosh moves forward with $11M I-41 pedestrian bridge

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Common Council voted 6-1 to keep the planned I-41 pedestrian bridge project on track, defeating a resolution that sought to end it.

The project will cost $11.1 million, with $8 million coming from the Safe Streets for All federal grant.

The bridge is part of Oshkosh's 2011 Bike and Pedestrian Circulation Plan.

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Oshkosh council keeps I-41 pedestrian bridge project on track

Common Council Member Paul Esslinger voted in favor of the resolution to end the project, citing concerns about the location and cost to taxpayers.

"The pedestrians going through the roundabouts are not safe. I don't think anyone argues that," Esslinger said, "The problem is this is a terrible location for the amount of money that we're going to have to spend, and the uses probably doesn't justify that."

Esslinger also pointed to existing crossings in the area.

"And there are 5 ways to get over Highway 41 now. So adding another one, probably, it's going to cost the taxpayers in the city of Oshkosh."

Fellow Council Member Joe Stephenson voted to keep the project moving forward.

"And I personally am very happy that it's moving forward. I think it's a great asset for the community. I think it really uses our tax dollars well. Again, 80% of that is covered by the federal government that we're getting a grant through, so I'm happy," Stephenson said.

Oshkosh City Transportation Director Jim Collins outlined the safety concerns that helped drive the project, pointing to a troubling stretch of crash data.

"Between 2018 and 2022, there were two fatalities, 17 bike crashes, and four pedestrian crashes in that four-year period," Collins said.

Collins said a conceptual design for the bridge exists, but details are not yet finalized.

The project will eventually move through the city's Plan Commission for review before a final vote is held.

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