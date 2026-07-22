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Oshkosh man sets fire to vehicle, flames spread to nearby home

oshkosh police
Oshkosh Police
oshkosh police
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OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 28-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly setting fire to his car and damaging a neighboring home, according to Oshkosh police.

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the 600 block of Fredrick Street, where they found a 28-year-old man who allegedly admitted to intentionally setting fire to his vehicle and damaging windows at his home, police said.

The fire also spread to a neighboring home and damaged its siding, according to police.

The man was arrested on suspicion of arson to a building and criminal damage to property.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477, submit a tip through the P3 app, or visit winnebagocrimestoppers.org.

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Hayden Bailey