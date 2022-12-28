Oshkosh man offers free snow removal for elderly

OSHKOSH — Shoveling snow can be a difficulty for some people, but one Oshkosh man is doing what he can to help.

Carl Brown runs Brown's Mobile Mechanic & Detailing and works part-time for Amazon, but still finds time between those jobs to shovel snow for the elderly and those living with disabilities, free of charge.

He says he wants to be an example for others and inspire them to reach out to their vulnerable neighbors.

“Maybe if I’m showing that we’re out helping that other people will," he said.

"Especially with the elderly because they’re the most [forgotten] about in the community.”

Brown says while his snow-removal started as a free service, word got around quickly, and people started reaching out to him and offering to pay for his services.

Noel Parks is one of Brown's customers, and said he was so satisfied with Brown's service that he'd love to hire him again even after the snow melts.

“He was punctual, he was on time and... he did a really good job..." said Parks.

"…[H]opefully he does lawnmowers too, maybe I can get help from him in the summer too!”

While Brown's snow-removal might have turned into a full-fledged business, he still offers free service to those who need it and says charity is still what he's here to provide.

“It’s not for me or the people, it’s more for God and my purpose in life. My mom raised me to be a giver. and God put me here to be a giver. and a helper, so I’m just following my purpose.”

