Oshkosh man charged in connection to July boat crash

OSHKOSH — The state of Wisconsin filed charges today against Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann, in connection with a boat crash in July.

According to the complaint, Lindemann crashed his powerboat into a paddle boat called the On the Loos on the Fox River on July 9, before continuing upstream with his lights off. GPS data cited by the complaint shows the Lindemann "accelerated rapidly" to a top speed of 46 mph shortly before the crash, and hit the On the Loos at 31 mph.

Eyewitnesses said the defendant ignored pleas for help from the On the Loos and stopped only to drop off injured passengers from his own boat before heading off toward lake Winnebago. Lindemann eventually docked at Pioneer Marina, where the complaint says police found his boat the next morning.

The complaint lists multiple injuries resulting from the crash and charges Lindemann with one count of negligent operation of a boat, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, and 18 counts of failing to render aid for a boating accident resulting in injury.

Multiple witnesses also reported seeing the defendant drinking before the crash and Lindemann was also cited for "Operating a Motorboat While Under the Influence of an Intoxicant" by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Winnebago County initially handled the investigation, but District Attorney Eric Sparr eventually requested a special prosecutor be assigned to the case, due to a perceived conflict of interest.

NBC 26 reached out to both Lindemann and the Attorney General's office for comment but has not yet received any reply.

According to the Department of Justice, an initial court appearance for Lindemann has not yet been set.

