Oshkosh man arrested for hit-and-run that left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 31-year-old Omro man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh last week.

It happened December 12 at approximately 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of Merritt Avenue and Bowen Street. Police say the driver of a truck that had stopped at a traffic light struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Citizens at the scene quickly rendered aid to the victim and immediately reported the accident to emergency personnel. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to a media release.

After reviewing video surveillance and using other investigative tools, officers say tracked the man down after identifying the truck's license plate.

The truck owner was taken into custody at a jobsite in Green Lake County and arrested for hit and run causing great bodily harm and vehicle owner's liability for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

In the media release, police extended gratitude to witnesses who rushed to aid the victim and local businesses that provided surveillance footage, calling their cooperation "pivotal" in advancing the investigation.

The Oshkosh PD also emphasized the critical importance of drivers remaining vigilant for pedestrians in crosswalks and stressed that drivers must stop immediately at accident scenes and report incidents to law enforcement.