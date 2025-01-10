Oshkosh man arrested for firing gun inside store

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 40-year-old Oshkosh man has been arrested and charged for firing a gun inside a firearms store on Thursday morning, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of North Washburn Street just before 8:45 a.m. for a person who had discharged a weapon inside a firearms store and had left.

The suspect was located a short distance away from the store. No injuries were reported, according to police.

Police found that even though the store implements security to protect their weapons, the suspect managed to bypass those measures.

The 40-year-old Oshkosh man was charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

Police say that if you have information about this incident, to please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or via the P3 App.