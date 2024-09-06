Oshkosh man arrested for attempting to rob business and steal gun from guard, police say

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Police say they arrested a 22-year-old Oshkosh man who was staying in his vehicle in the parking lot of a business that he attempted to rob.

Police say they got called just after 1 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh for a man who attempted to rob a business and was being held at gunpoint by an armed guard.

Police say the suspect was attempting to steal money from an ATM. The suspect tried wrestling the gun away from the guard's holster, but three bystanders held the suspect down and prevented him from taking the gun. The suspect was held at gunpoint until officers arrived to the business.

Police say officers arrested him for attempted homicide, attempted robbery, and terroristic threats.

"The prompt actions of the citizens who intervened to help the armed guard at the scene were instrumental in preventing further harm and de-escalating the situation swiftly," police said in a news release.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700. You can remain anonymous by contacting the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, or through the P3 App.