Oshkosh man arrested, facing charges for firing gun, setting trap gun and child porn

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh man is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a gun inside a home where they also discovered a spring gun and child pornography.



The man, not yet identified by police, is charged with eight counts of recklessly endangering safety, two counts of criminal damage to property, endangering safety by setting a spring gun, and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say he fired a gun in a home, and bullets penetrated the walls and hit the house next door.

Neighbors say they're worried for their children after the arrest.

On Wednesday evening, one neighbor said she thought she heard fireworks, and then left for dinner with her kids. When she returned, she said she saw police officers lining Central St. near Lincoln Ave.

"That's all we saw was officers," the neighbor said.

Police said they'd been told someone was shooting a gun inside this home.

Not long after arriving, police said they arrested a 25-year-old Oshkosh man.

Police said multiple bullets penetrated the walls and hit the house next door.

They also said they had information that he'd set up a spring gun, set facing the entrance to go off if someone opened the door.

Police said they safely entered, and found that gun was unloaded.

Police also said they found child pornography inside.

"I'm really concerned because this whole neighborhood has a lot of kids," neighbor Veronica Sanabria said. "Anybody who has young children should concerned about who their neighbors are. I'm just worried for my kids now."