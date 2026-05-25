Oshkosh man accused of giving handgun to juvenile arrested

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 42-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Monday for allegedly giving a handgun to a juvenile, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 800 block of Wisconsin Street just after midnight Monday for a disturbance involving several people, one of whom witnesses reported was carrying a handgun. Before officers arrived, they were told someone had given a gun to a juvenile.

According to police, several juveniles ran when officers arrived.

Inside the home, police said three stolen firearms were found after executing a search warrant. The 42-year-old was taken into custody on charges including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon — intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 years old.

A 17-year-old Oshkosh boy was also arrested on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession/receiving stolen property — firearm, and other offenses.

No injuries were reported. Police said they believe the incident was isolated.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.