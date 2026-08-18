OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Kids Foundation is collecting laundry supplies for local students without a home through its "Loads of Love" drive, which runs through Monday, Aug. 31.

The foundation is looking for laundry detergent, dryer sheets, stain remover, laundromat gift cards and quarters.

The drive serves students exclusively within the Oshkosh Area School District.

To determine need, the foundation uses the United Way's ALICE threshold, which measures the income needed to meet basic household expenses. According to the latest report released this summer, 36% of households in Winnebago County live below that threshold.

Amber Hammond, executive director of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation, said the need is significant.

"The need in the school district, we go according to the ALICE report and things like that, and also the free and reduced lunch in the Oshkosh Area School District," Hammond said. "So that's right below about 50% of the students earn free or reduced lunch. So there is a need in the Oshkosh Area School District."

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Oshkosh Kids Foundation launches 'Loads of Love' laundry drive

Planet Perk at City Center is among the local businesses participating in the drive. Owner Ken Osmond said supporting the foundation was an easy decision.

"We provide them with free office space in our co-working area, and anytime they have something going on, we just automatically participate," Osmond said. "They're good people, they're doing great work and they're having a positive impact on our community."

Planet Perk is also home to Osmond's own ongoing clothing program, Ken's Closet.

"We've been doing it for 18 years in various forms. Basically, anybody who needs it out of sight, they can just grab what they need. There's no judgment, no application, no qualification. Just come in and take what you need."

To learn more about Oshkosh Kid's Foundation, you can visit this link.

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