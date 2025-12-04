Oshkosh, Humane Society reach agreement on partnership funding

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Area Humane Society and the city of Oshkosh announced an agreement on Thursday to continue their partnership, despite uncertainty after proposed budget cuts last month.

The new agreement, which will be considered by the Oshkosh Common Council next week, would span from Jan. 1 through the end of 2028.

Under the proposed terms, the city will pay $50,000 to provide services for the first 500 animals serviced in each calendar year. The agreement also has funding for animals serviced beyond the initial 500.

Last year OAHS took in 701 stray and impounded animals, Ieva Engel, the humane society's executive director, told NBC 26 last month.

Earlier this year, the city's budget proposed paying the humane society 44% less to take in local strays, although the shelter told NBC 26 at the time it was continuing to negotiate.

WATCH OSHKOSH NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER CLAIRE PETERSON'S PREVIOUS REPORTING ON THIS BELOW:

Oshkosh Humane Society continues negotiation with City of Oshkosh over pay cuts

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the City of Oshkosh and look forward to continuing our strong partnership," Engel said in a statement released Thursday. "The Oshkosh Area Humane Society will continue delivering the exceptional, high-quality care and service that the animals—and the community we serve—deserve.”

"This outcome follows productive, collaborative discussions between the City and OAHS, reaffirming the mutual recognition of the essential services provided by the Humane Society and our joint dedication to sustaining them for future years," the statement added.

OAHS is the only organization that provides animal services for the city of Oshkosh. The shelter helps the Oshkosh Police Department with stray animals, animal bites, vicious animals, cruelty and neglect, abandonment, and other animal-related complaints.