Oshkosh house fire kills multiple pets

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Fire crews in Oshkosh responded to a house fire Wednesday evening at 1739 Mt. Vernon Street.

Multiple pets died in the blaze.

Units were dispatched at approximately just before 6 p.m. to a two-story wood-framed home. The first fire trucks on scene found flames on all four sides of the structure.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire.

As of 9:10 p.m., fire crews remained on scene. The fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Fire Marshal Jack Clark at 920-236-5242